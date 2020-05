BRIEF-Zynerba Says Bright Trial Achieved Clinically Meaningful Improvements From Baseline

May 27 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP LINE RESULTS FROM EXPLORATORY OPEN LABEL PHASE 2 BRIGHT TRIAL OF ZYGEL IN AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER

* ZYNERBA - BRIGHT TRIAL ACHIEVED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT & CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENTS FROM BASELINE

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SAFETY DATA REINFORCE EXCELLENT TOLERABILITY PROFILE OF ZYGEL

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS - ZYGEL WAS VERY WELL TOLERATED, & SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY RELEASED DATA FROM OTHER ZYGEL CLINICAL TRIALS

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS -18 PATIENTS WHO COMPLETED BRIGHT TRIAL HAVE ROLLED INTO OPEN LABEL EXTENSION

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS - THERE WERE NO SEVERE OR SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED DURING STUDY