Feb 27 (Reuters) - Zynex Inc:

* ZYNEX ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS

* Q4 REVENUE $14.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $13.8 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE UP ABOUT 52 TO 58 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.08 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ZYNEX - EXPECT ADDITION OF NEW SALES REPS TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON ORDER AND REVENUE GROWTH THIS YEAR