May 18 (Reuters) - Zynex Inc:

* ZYNEX INC - IN Q1, CONTINUED TO FOCUS ON EXECUTION OF GROWTH STRATEGY AND RELATED GROWTH OF SALES FORCE BY ADDING 150 SALES REPS SO FAR IN 2020

* ZYNEX INC - SALES FORCE IS NOW UP TO A TOTAL OF 285 THAT WILL BEGIN PROMOTING ALL THESE PRODUCTS STARTING THIS WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: