April 28 (Reuters) - Zynex Inc:

* ZYNEX ANNOUNCES 2020 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q1 REVENUE $15.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $14.6 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE UP ABOUT 70 TO 75 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $3.2 AND $3.7 MILLION

* FULL YEAR 2020 ESTIMATES ARE UNCHANGED.