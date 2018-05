BRIEF-Zynga Inc announces Q1 earnings $0.01 per share

May 2 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc:

* ZYNGA INC - Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01; Q1 REVENUE $208.2 MILLION VERSUS $194.3 MILLION

* ZYNGA INC - Q1 AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 94 MILLION VERSUS 72 MILLION; Q1 AVERAGE DAILY ACTIVE USERS 25 MILLION VERSUS 21 MILLION

* ZYNGA INC - CO’S FOUNDER, MARK PINCUS, HAS CONVERTED ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHARES INTO THE CO’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* ZYNGA INC - Q1 BOOKINGS OF $219.5 MILLION, UP 6 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* ZYNGA INC - MARK PINCUS’ DECISION ENABLES CO TO SIMPLIFY STOCK STRUCTURE BY MOVING FROM A MULTI-CLASS TO A SINGLE CLASS STRUCTURE

* ZYNGA-PINCUS’ SHARE CONVERSION REDUCES HIS OVERALL VOTING RIGHTS FROM ABOUT 70 PERCENT TO ABOUT 10 PERCENT, WITH NO CHANGE IN HIS UNDERLYING ECONOMIC INTEREST

* ZYNGA INC - MARK PINCUS WILL SERVE ON ZYNGA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* ZYNGA INC - ANNOUNCES NEW $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ZYNGA INC - SEES Q2 REVENUE $208 MILLION; SEES Q2 BOOKINGS $218 MILLION; SEES Q2 NET INCOME $1 MILLION