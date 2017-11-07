BRIEF-Zynga reports Q3 EPS $0.02

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc:
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02; Qtrly revenue $224.6 million, up 23 percent
* Says entered agreement to acquire Peak Games’ mobile card game studio for total consideration of $100 million in cash
* Qtrly bookings of $213.5 million, up 9 percent
* Qtrly average monthly active users 80 million versus 66 million
* Sees Q4 revenue of $215 million; Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q4 bookings of $210 million
* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $35 million
* Says this week, co will launch Words With Friends 2 to global audiences
* Qtrly average daily active users 21 million versus 18 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $207.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $218.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: