BREIF-Portugal's BPI To Grant Moratorium Loan Repayments For Companies And Individuals Due To Coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco BPI SA announces that:

* IT IS AVAILABLE TO GRANT MORATORIUM LOAN REPAYMENTS TO COMPANIES, ACCORDING TO MEASURES THAT MAY BE ESTABLISHED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION AND THE PORTUGUESE GOVERNMENT

* BPI’S MORATORIUM LOAN REPAYMENT FOR COMPANIES TO INCLUDE THE GRANTING OF A CAPITAL GRACE PERIOD, AS WELL AS THE EXTENSION OF THE OPERATION’S TERM FOR UP TO ONE YEAR (FOR REGULAR CREDIT OPERATIONS THAT ARE CURRENTLY IN REPAYMENT PERIOD, OR THAT WILL BEGIN SAID PERIOD IN 2020)

* THE BANK CAN ALSO GRANT MORATORIUM LOAN REPAYMENTS TO INDIVIDUALS, SUBJECT TO THE GUIDELINES OF SUPERVISORY AUTHORITIES

* MORATORIUM LOAN REPAYMENT TO INDIVIDUALS INCLUDES HOME MORTGAGE LOANS AND PERSONAL LOANS, INCLUDING CAR FINANCING

* “CUSTOMERS IN A REGULAR SITUATION AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CRISIS MAY REQUEST A MORATORIUM LOAN REPAYMENT”, BPI SAID IN A STATEMENT (Maria Gonçalves in Gdansk Newsroom;)