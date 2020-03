BRIEF-Millennium BCP To Suspend Dividend Distribution Due To Coronavirus

March 27 (Reuters) - Banco Comercial Português, S.A. :

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL PROPOSE THE POSTPONEMENT OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION DUE TO IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* THE BANK IS PART OF THE GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WITH NO SPECIFIC REGULATORY CONSTRAINTS AS LONG AS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION IS REGARDED

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THE RETENTION OF THE REMAINING RESULTS FOR 2019, OF WHICH 13,9 MILLION EUROS TO REINFORCE THE LEGAL RESERVE, AND THE REMAINING, IN THE MINIMUM AMOUNT OF 120.1 MILLION EUROS TO RETAINED EARNINGS

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REITERATES ITS DETERMINATION TO RESUME THE APPROVED DIVIDEND POLICY "ONCE THE CRISIS IS OVERCOME"