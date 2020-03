LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Rent-to-own firm BrightHouse has been placed in administration and has stopped all new lending, putting more than 2,400 jobs at risk.

Accountancy firm Grant Thornton said in a statement on Monday that it has been appointed administrators of Caversham Finance Limited, which trades as BrightHouse in Britain, and Caversham Trading Limited, which provides its logistics and support services. (Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)