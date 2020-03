March 25 (Reuters) - China has suspended sale, import and use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s cancer drug, Abraxane, the company’s China marketing partner, Beigene Ltd, said on Wednesday.

The suspension by China National Medical Products Administration is based on inspection findings at Bristol-Myers’ contract manufacturing facility in the United States, Beigene said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)