March 11, 2020 / 11:17 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

U.S. FDA approves Bristol Myers' liver cancer therapy

March 11 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drugmaker’s combination of Opdivo and Yervoy to treat a common type of liver cancer.

The agency granted accelerated approval for the drug and further clinical trials may be required for final approval of the therapy. (reut.rs/2xoHuvv)

The FDA’s accelerated approval program allows a speedier market entry to medicines that fill an unmet medical need for a serious condition. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

