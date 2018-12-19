Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
December 19, 2018 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bristol-Myers gets $1.6 bln offer for French consumer health unit

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co received an offer from Japanese healthcare firm Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd to buy the company’s French over-the-counter drugs business UPSA for $1.6 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

The offer by Taisho is structured in the form of a “put option” agreement, the companies said.

Bristol-Myers said it estimates the potential deal would be approximately $0.04 dilutive to 2019 earnings. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

