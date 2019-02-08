Westlaw News
February 8, 2019 / 12:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fed Circuit dismisses Momenta Pharmaceuticals patent appeal as moot

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday dismissed as moot a challenge by Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc to a Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc patent for treating immune system disorders, saying Momenta had no legally protected interest in the patent.

The 3-0 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit came after Momenta withdrew a proposed rival product, and began talks to transfer the development of similar products to Mylan NV.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BoUikU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below