Fed Circuit dismisses Momenta Pharmaceuticals patent appeal as moot

A federal appeals court on Thursday dismissed as moot a challenge by Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc to a Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc patent for treating immune system disorders, saying Momenta had no legally protected interest in the patent.

The 3-0 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit came after Momenta withdrew a proposed rival product, and began talks to transfer the development of similar products to Mylan NV.

