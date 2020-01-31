CORRECTED-Bristol-Myers pulls Opdivo+Yervoy lung application in Europe

(Corrects name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co from Bristol Myers Inc)

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Friday it was pulling the application to have its immunotherapies Opdivo and Yervoy approved in Europe as an initial treatment for advanced lung cancer, after regulators there balked at changes to the design of its clinical trials.

The drugmaker said it had no plans to refile the application in the European Union.

According to Bristol-Myers, Europe’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said it was not possible to assess the data from the company because of “multiple protocol changes” the company made in its trial. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)