FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 11:10 AM / in an hour

Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit that exceeded Wall Street estimates on strong demand for its two most important medicines, and the U.S. drugmaker raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers said it earned 94 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said net profit for the quarter slipped to $1.5 billion, or 91 cents per share, from $1.52 billion, or 94 cents a share, a year ago due to expenses associated with a recently-announced collaboration deal.

Bristol-Myers now expects 2018 earnings of $3.35 to $3.45 per share, up from its prior view of $3.15 to $3.30. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Clive McKeef)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.