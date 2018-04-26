UPDATE 1 Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit that exceeded Wall Street estimates on strong demand for its two most important medicines, and the U.S. drugmaker significantly raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Sales of immuno-oncology drug Opdivo, by far the company’s most important earner, surged 34 percent to $1.51 billion, easily beating analysts’ estimates of $1.28 billion.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers said it earned 94 cents per share, topping analysts’ average expectations by 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But the company increased its 2018 earnings forecast by well over 9 cents per share as a lower-than-anticipated tax rate and reduced expenses complement an optimistic sales outlook.

Bristol-Myers now expects 2018 earnings of $3.35 to $3.45 per share, up from its prior view of $3.15 to $3.30 and well ahead of average Wall Street estimates of $3.26 per share.

Sales of Eliquis, the blood clot preventer Bristol shares with Pfizer Inc, jumped 37 percent to $1.5 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $1.34 billion.

Older immunotherapy drug Yervoy saw sales drop 25 percent to $249 million, missing Wall Street estimates by about $32 million. But it could see a rebound if its use in a chemotherapy-sparing regimen with Opdivo increases. The combination recently won U.S. approval to treat advanced kidney cancer.

Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to $5.2 billion with help from a favorable foreign exchange environment, in line with expectations.

The company said net profit for the quarter slipped to $1.5 billion, or 91 cents per share, from $1.52 billion, or 94 cents a share, a year ago due to expenses associated with a recently-announced collaboration deal.

Helped by the new U.S. tax law, Bristol-Myers projected an effective 2018 tax rate of 17 percent to 18 percent, below its previous estimate of about 20 percent.

It also said research and development costs and marketing, selling and administrative expenses decreased in the quarter. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Clive McKeef)