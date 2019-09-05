Bristol-Myers' Opdivo fails to meet goal of brain tumor study

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy, Opdivo, failed to meet a main goal of a late-stage trial, testing it in patients with a type of tumor that affects the brain or spine.

The drug, when used along with the current standard of care for glioblastoma multiforme, did not prevent the cancer from spreading when compared with the standard of care alone, Bristol-Myers said.

Glioblastoma multiforme is the most aggressive type of primary malignant tumor of the central nervous system and the standard of care can include radiation and chemotherapy. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)