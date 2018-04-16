FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bristol-Myers says cancer drug combo reduces death risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb said on Monday its cancer drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy, reduced the risk of the disease spreading or death in previously untreated patients with a type of lung cancer.

The combination demonstrated a higher rate of progression-free survival, compared with chemotherapy in a late-stage trial, the company said.

The results come a week after rival Merck & Co said a trial testing its blockbuster drug Keytruda as a monotherapy in previously untreated lung cancer patients was successful. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

