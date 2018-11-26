Company News
November 26, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Bristol-Myers Squibb says cancer drug combination fails maintenance trial

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Monday a combination of two of its cancer drugs, being tested as a maintenance therapy, did not meet the main goal of extending the lives of lung cancer patients in a late-stage trial.

The study was testing the company’s immunotherapy drug Opdivo along with its older cancer medicine Yervoy versus a placebo in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer whose disease had not progressed after they received chemotherapy. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.