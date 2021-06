June 3 (Reuters) - British water company Pennon Group said on Thursday it had bought smaller peer Bristol Water for 425 million pounds ($601 million).

The South-West Water owner also announced a special dividend of 1.5 billion pounds for shareholders and a share buyback programme worth up to 400 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7066 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)