June 12 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco on Wednesday said it expected revenue growth in its vaping and e-cigarette products to accelerate in the second half of the year, leading it to affirm its full-year targets.

While the tobacco firm flagged slowing global industry volumes, it forecast improved margins and further investment in its ‘New Category’ portfolio, which it said would consolidate into fewer brands. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)