June 9, 2020 / 6:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British American Tobacco cuts revenue forecast on COVID-19 hit

June 9 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco, the world’s No. 2 tobacco group, cut its adjusted revenue forecast for the full year, citing a more pronounced impact from COVID-19 in countries including Bangladesh, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarette maker said it now expects constant-currency adjusted revenue growth in the 1%-3% range for 2020, compared with its prior expectation of revenue in the low end of a 3% to 5% range. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengalurul; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

