Earnings Season
April 25, 2019 / 10:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

British American Tobacco sees "good" earnings growth in 2019

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc expects another year of good earnings growth in 2019, Chairman Richard Burrows said at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

The second-biggest international tobacco company reported higher full-year adjusted sales and profit in February, helped by cigarette market share gains and growth in vaping devices.

“Against a backdrop of a strong set of results and consequently rising share price, all of this, I believe, puts us is a strong position to deliver long-term sustainable growth,” Burrows said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

