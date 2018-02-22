FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

British American sales, profit helped by Reynolds deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco reported higher full-year sales and profits on Thursday, helped by the acquisition of Reynolds American and market share gains.

The maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes said revenue rose 37.6 percent to 20.29 billion pounds. Adjusted organic revenue rose 2.9 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share rose about 10 percent to 284.4 pence, excluding the impact of a gain related to the deal and a deferred tax credit.

Global cigarette sales volumes are in decline as more people cut back or quit smoking. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

