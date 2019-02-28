Earnings Season
February 28, 2019 / 7:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British American Tobacco full-year sales rise

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the second-biggest international tobacco company, reported higher full-year sales on Thursday, helped by growth in vaping devices.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes reported 2018 sales of 24.49 billion pounds ($32.57 billion) and adjusted earnings per share of 296.7 pence.

The company also said its finance director, Ben Stevens, planned to step down. He will be replaced by Tadeu Marroco.

$1 = 0.7520 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below