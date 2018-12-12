British American Tobacco stands by full-year target

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the world’s second-biggest international tobacco company by revenue, stood by its full-year forecast on Wednesday.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes said it still plans to exceed its target for high single-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share for 2018, excluding a currency impact of around 6 percent.

The company said adjusted revenue and operating profit growth would be weighted toward the second half of the year.

It said its deleveraging remained on track. (Reporting by Martinne Geller Editing by Andrew Heavens)