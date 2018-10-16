FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-British American Tobacco cuts revenue target for new products

1 Min Read

(Correct date)

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the second-biggest international tobacco company by revenue, cut its full-year revenue target for next-generation products on Tuesday, citing a flat market in Japan and a product recall in the United States.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes said currency fluctuations would hurt its full-year adjusted earnings per share growth by 7 percent, assuming rates were unchanged for the rest of the year. On a constant currency basis, the company expects to exceed its target for high single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth. (Reporting by Martinne Geller Editing by Edmund Blair)

