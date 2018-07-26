FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-British American Tobacco H1 revenue up 57 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds outlook)

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco reported higher first-half sales on Thursday, despite a slowing market in Japan for heated tobacco devices.

The world’s second-biggest international tobacco company by revenue said sales were 11.64 billion pounds ($15.36 billion), up 57 percent.

The maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes said foreign exchange rates were a headwind of 8 percent in the first half of the year and are estimated to hurt sales by 5 to 6 percent for the full year.

Earnings per share fell 3.3 percent to 117.4 pence.

The company said it remains confident of exceeding 1 billion pounds of reported revenue from next generation products this year, as new launches should re-energize growth in the back half of the year, following a slowdown in certain markets.

The company said it anticipates another good year of adjusted earnings growth at constant rates of exchange.

$1 = 0.7578 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

