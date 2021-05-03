UK's Raab says reports on release of British-Iranian aid worker are inaccurate

FILE PHOTO: Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family. Ratcliffe Family Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Reports suggesting British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is due to be released by Iran are inaccurate, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

“It’s incumbent on Iran unconditionally to release those who are held arbitrarily and, in our view, unlawfully, and the reports, I’m afraid, are not yet accurate in terms of the suggestion of her imminent release,” he told a news conference.