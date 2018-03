LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said 18 countries have announced plans to expel Russian intelligence officers in response to Moscow’s suspected involvement in a nerve agent attack in England on a former Russian spy this month.

Earlier on Monday, the United States, European countries, and Canada said they would throw out Russian diplomats over the case. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by William James)