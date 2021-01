UK court allows Abraaj founder's extradition to U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Arif Naqvi, Founder and CEO, The Abraaj Group, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The founder of collapsed Dubai-based private equity company Abraaj Group will be extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on fraud charges, a London court ruled on Thursday.

U.S. prosecutors allege Arif Naqvi, a Pakistani businessman, is the architect of a plot to defraud investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Naqvi’s lawyers have said he could face 291 years in jail if convicted in the U.S..

Dubai-based Abraaj was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa until its collapse in 2018, after investors raised concerns about the management of its $1 billion healthcare fund.