Healthcare

Britain imposes 85% aid cut to UN family planning programme -Sky News

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has imposed a cut of about 85% in aid to a United Nations family planning programme in the world's poorest nations, Sky News reported bit.ly/3u3xm3N late on Wednesday.

An initial commitment to spent 155 million pounds ($215.99 million) this year has been shrunk to just 23 million pounds, according to the report, which cited the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) initiative. ($1 = 0.7176 pounds) (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

