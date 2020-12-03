Wizz Air adds Cardiff base in hope of Med holiday demand rebound

FILE PHOTO: A Wizz Air Airbus A320 from Sofia, Bulgaria taxis to a gate after landing at Luton Airport, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

PARIS (Reuters) - Wizz Air is setting up a new airport base in Cardiff, ultra-low cost carrier said on Thursday, with plans to serve new Mediterranean routes from late March when it hopes for a rebound in holiday demand.

Wizz said it will station a single Airbus A321 in the Welsh capital serving destinations including Alicante, Faro, Larnaca and Tenerife next spring, with flights to Sharm El Sheikh and Lanzarote to follow in the winter season.

Like budget rival Ryanair, Wizz is seeking growth opportunities for a travel recovery expected to be powered by medium-haul leisure demand and fierce fare competition.

“When we get to April we’re very confident that the travelling public in South Wales will want to go on holiday,” Wizz UK Managing Director Owain Jones said.

“They will want to go to destinations they know that aren’t too challenging.”