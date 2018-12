Dec 23 (Reuters) - Services have been halted at the Birmingham Airport in Britain due to an air traffic control fault, the BBC reported bbc.in/2BBr6GI on Sunday.

“We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to our passengers”, the airport said in a statement cited by the BBC. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)