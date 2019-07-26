UK air traffic control says flights returning to normal after technical problems

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s air traffic authority NATS said it had done enough to fix an earlier system issue for flights to start returning to normal after technical problems delayed flights at Britain’s two busiest airports, London’s Heathrow and Gatwick.

“Following the technical problem at Swanwick air traffic control centre this morning, we have now fixed the issue sufficiently to safely increase traffic flow rates and will see an improving picture through the rest of the day,” NATS said in a statement.