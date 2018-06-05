FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Decision on Britain's aviation plans to be announced shortly - PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - A decision on Britain’s aviation strategy will be announced later today, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, referring to a decision on whether the government will back plans for a new runway at Heathrow airport.

“Cabinet ... discussed the government’s airports national policy statement,” the spokesman told reporters. He said transport minister Chris Grayling would make a statement to parliament on the matter later on Tuesday. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

