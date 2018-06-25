FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:28 PM / in 2 hours

"Vote No, Heathrow": protesters stage "lie in" against UK vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Around a dozen demonstrators lay on the floor of the central lobby in Britain’s House of Commons on Monday to protest against an upcoming vote which is expected to approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport.

Sky News said the protesters were lying on the floor and shouting “Vote No, Heathrow” just an hour ahead of the crunch vote by lawmakers on whether Europe’s busiest airport should be allowed to build a third runway. (Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

