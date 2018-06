LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted in favour of building a new runway at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday, paving the way for the airport’s expansion after decades of delays and policy U-turns.

Lawmakers voted 415 to 119 to support the expansion, a decision that has long divided parliament regardless of party lines, with some opposed to threat of extra noise and air pollution in London, particularly its western regions. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by William James)