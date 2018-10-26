Heathrow airport says it raised 1.6 billion pounds in build up to Brexit

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, said it had raised about 1.6 billion pounds from global investors in 2018 that would let it mount an entirely privately-funded expansion and “build financial resilience” before the UK leaves the EU.

“With the outcome of Brexit negotiations unknown, strong businesses like Heathrow must stand up to support Britain’s economy. We will expand Heathrow to boost Britain’s global trade for decades to come,” the airport’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said on Friday.