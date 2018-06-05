FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 5, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Heathrow approval shows government committed to post-Brexit connections - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to back plans for a new runway at London’s Heathrow airport show the government is committed to keeping London well connected after Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Today’s decision to support Heathrow’s expansion demonstrates this government’s commitment to deliver the jobs and major infrastructure which this country needs to thrive,” he told reporters.

“As we leave the European Union, this new runway will give us the tools to ensure that the UK remains one of the best connected and most outward-looking countries in the world.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.