Heathrow approval shows government committed to post-Brexit connections - spokesman

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to back plans for a new runway at London’s Heathrow airport show the government is committed to keeping London well connected after Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Today’s decision to support Heathrow’s expansion demonstrates this government’s commitment to deliver the jobs and major infrastructure which this country needs to thrive,” he told reporters.

“As we leave the European Union, this new runway will give us the tools to ensure that the UK remains one of the best connected and most outward-looking countries in the world.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)