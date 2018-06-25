FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 10:48 AM / in 2 hours

Heathrow expansion sends message about 'Global Britain' - PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May believes that expanding London’s Heathrow airport sends a message about Britain’s global ambitions, her spokesman said on Monday before a vote in parliament on an expansion plan.

“The PM has set out on a number of occasions why she believes that expanding Heathrow is the right decision for Britain and that she believes it sends out an important message about global Britain and making the most of the opportunities which lie ahead of us,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)

