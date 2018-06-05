UPDATE 2-British ministers expected to back new Heathrow runway

* Transport minister Grayling to state govt airport policy

* Lawmakers will then vote on policy within 21 days

* Heathrow could still face legal challenges

* Airport must apply for planning permission

* Construction could start in 2021 (Adds detail, background)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British ministers are set to back plans for a new runway at London’s Heathrow airport on Tuesday, paving the way for a parliamentary vote on the plan after decades of delays, although the project could still face challenges before building starts.

Heathrow is Europe’s busiest airport but it is now full. In the past, plans to expand the airport have faced opposition from local communities and environmentalists, but the current 14 billion pound ($18.5 billion) expansion plan is likely to get the go-ahead.

That would end almost half a century of indecision on how and where to add new airport capacity in densely populated southeast England. It will be the first full-length runway to be built in the London area in 70 years.

The BBC reported that cabinet is expected to back the new runway plan on Tuesday, following which transport minister Chris Grayling will make a statement in parliament, with a vote taking place within 21 days.

Heathrow last came this close to expansion in 2010 but a change in government stopped it proceeding, and the current plan could still face legal challenges.

Opponents of expansion claim that a bigger Heathrow will cause more noise and air pollution, issues that the government will try to address by imposing conditions on the airport, such as banning some night flights.

LAWMAKERS VOTE

An independent commission recommended Heathrow as the site for a new runway in 2015, saying that adding capacity there would bring the country the greatest economic benefits and government has based its policy on these findings.

Business leaders and politicians have argued that a bigger Heathrow is even more important since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, as the expanded airport will enhance trade links and provide a boost to economic growth.

Lawmakers are expected to vote in favour of the expansion despite some high profile opposition from, for example, foreign minister Boris Johnson, who once said he would lie down in front of the bulldozers to stop a new runway.

Polling by ComRes last month showed most lawmakers intend to vote in favour of the third runway, which will help the UK catch up with European rivals. Paris and Frankfurt have four runways while Amsterdam has six.

The opposition Labour party has said it will back airport expansion if it passes its tests on addressing noise issues, protecting air quality, supporting growth across the country and does not breach Britain’s climate change obligations.

Heathrow, owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corporation among others, will then have to secure planning permission, with construction slated to start in 2021 and the new runway operational by 2026.

A group of local councils and environmental group Greenpeace could however try to mount a legal challenge.