CORRECTED-AirAsia chairman, asked about possible Airbus order, says nothing cemented

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Nothing is certain about a reported AirAsia order for Airbus A321neo jets until it is announced, and everything is still possible, AirAsia’s chairman said when asked about the possible deal.

Industry sources have said AirAsia is discussing the possible purchase of another 100 Airbus A321neo jets as the airline and Airbus go down to the wire in parallel negotiations for an expanded order for larger A330neo jets.

Asked about the deal, AirAsia Chairman Kamarudin Meranun told Reuters at the Skytrax World Airline awards in London: “Everything is a potential. Nothing is cemented as yet.”

“Everything is a possibility until the day we announce it,” he said, declining further comment as he said it was a commercially sensitive issue for the listed company. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark Potter)