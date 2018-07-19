FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

AirAsia expands Airbus A330neo order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - AirAsia Group expanded an order for A330neo passenger jets, adding 34 aircraft to an existing order to bring the total to 100 long-haul wide-body jets worth $30 billion at list prices.

The budget carrier’s AirAsia X long-haul unit announced the deal, which includes a long-awaited confirmation of an order for 66 planes, at the Farnborough Airshow. The deal follows a fierce contest between Airbus and Boeing after AirAsia threatened to defect to the Boeing 787 model.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

