Airbus says Farnborough orders reach 431 aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - Airbus said it has won orders and commitments for 431 aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow, finishing with a new wide-body order from AirAsia.

The total comprises 93 firm orders and 338 tentative deals, Airbus said on Thursday.

It also includes 60 A220 jets, formerly known as the CSeries and which competes with Embraer. Boeing plans to acquire Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm but that has not completed yet.