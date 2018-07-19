FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Airbus says Farnborough orders reach 431 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - Airbus said it has won orders and commitments for 431 aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow, finishing with a new wide-body order from AirAsia.

The total comprises 93 firm orders and 338 tentative deals, Airbus said on Thursday.

It also includes 60 A220 jets, formerly known as the CSeries and which competes with Embraer. Boeing plans to acquire Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm but that has not completed yet.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Eric M. Johnson Writing by Victoria Bryan Editing by Caroline Copley

