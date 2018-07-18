FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 18, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Airbus CEO says activating Brexit contingency plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of European planemaker Airbus said he was activating his Brexit contingency plans after the British government’s plan for leaving the bloc appeared to be “unravelling”.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders told reporters on Wednesday that the White Paper published by the UK government last Thursday was going in the right direction but events since had changed that view.

He had started to activate his Brexit contingency plans as a result, he said, explaining that that meant creating buffers of stocks so that output could continue whatever the trading relationship between Britain and the bloc after Britain leaves it in March 2019. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.