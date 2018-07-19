Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines finalise deal on 787s

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Airlines said on Thursday it would buy 10 787-9 widebodies from Boeing Co with purchase rights for up to 10 more 787 aircraft, striking a blow to rival Airbus amid dwindling widebody sales.

The firm order, valued at $2.82 billion at list prices and announced during the Farnborough Air Show in southern England, confirms an order commitment announced in March.

The firm order for 10 787s will be added to Boeing’s order backlog, while the 10 purchase rights will remain as commitments.