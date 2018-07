FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Vietnamese budget airline VietJet Air and Boeing Co said on Wednesday they had reached a provisional agreement for 100 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

Of the 100 aircraft in the memorandum of understanding announced at the Farnborough Air Show, 80 were 737 MAX 10 and 20 were 737 MAX 8 variants, Boeing said.