July 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it won an order for 14 777 Freighters for a value of $4.7 billion, firing the opening salvo against rival Airbus SE in a contest for business on day one of the Farnborough Airshow.

The U.S planemaker said logistics group DHL placed the order and acquired purchase rights for 7 additional freighters. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)