UPDATE 1-Boeing, Jackson Square reach firm agreement for 30 737 MAX 8 aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and U.S. aircraft leasing firm Jackson Square Aviation said on Monday they had reached a firm agreement over the purchase of 30 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The two companies announced the deal, valued at about $3.5 billion at current list prices, at the Farnborough Airshow.

Reuters reported earlier that Jackson Square was interested in placing an order for Boeing’s hot-selling 737 MAX jets.

The model offers 162 to 178 seats in a standard two-class configuration and flies up to 3,550 nautical miles (6,570 kilometers), while improving fuel efficiency 14 percent over its predecessor.

Another leasing company, Goshawk Aviation, also plans to order about 20 of the planes, industry sources said.

In Jackson Square’s first direct purchase from a jet maker, the leasing firm said it expected to take delivery of the aircraft between 2023 and 2025.

The order, previously unidentified in Boeing’s orders backlog, represents the 100th customer for the 737 MAX programme, the companies said. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Mark Potter)